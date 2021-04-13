Jack Brown passed away March 8, 2021 in Show Low, Ariz at the age of 83. He is survived by wife, Beverly, son's Scott of McKinney, Texas, Brett of Tucson, Matt (Melissa) of Vail, Ariz and 7 grandchildren. His great love of the outdoors brought him to the White Mtns. His humor and generosity will always be remembered by friends and family. His life's accomplishments include owning several successful Construction Company's and traveling around the world with the "AG Maps Team" building several churches. His love for the Lord was evident as he served in many different capacities over the years. He will be greatly missed until we all meet again one day.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Parents concerned children sexually active at school
- G22 Fire grows to 400 acres
- Amanda McCray
- ACSO needs your help to find Concho squatter
- Heber Woman arrested again for dangerous drugs
- Tax evader Wynn sent to federal prison
- Maricopa County officials dragging on election audit
- Firefighters battle to contain G22 Fire
- Communities mourn young Snowflake mother
- Natalie Shumway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Help is on the way (12)
- Barton, Blackman seek to crack down on demonstrations (11)
- From the inventor of Sitgreaves County (9)
- Springerville orders halt to cannabis farm construction (6)
- Understanding firearm violence (5)
- Gun control? (5)
- PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again (4)
- Heber Wild Horse shooting investigation continues (4)
- Whatever (3)
- Don't release balloons (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.