On March 5, 2023, Dr. Jack C. Jackson, Sr. began his journey to the spirit world. He is Diné born of the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House) Clan, born for the Áshįįhí (Salt People) Clan. His maternal grandfather is from the Táchii’nii (Red Running into Water) Clan, and his paternal grandfather is from the Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water People) Clan.

Born in 1932 in Leupp, Arizona on the Navajo Nation, Dr. Jack C. Jackson and his identical twin brother, Dr. Dean C. Jackson, were educated at the Chilocco Indian Vocational High School in Chilocco, OK. After matriculating from high school, Dr. Jackson went on to receive his Bachelor of Science and master's degrees in Secondary Education from Northern Arizona University. He was bestowed an honorary doctorate degree from Bacone College in Muskogee, OK in 2019 for his tireless career as an educator.

