Jack Carlisle

Jack Donald Carlisle, Sr. passed away on April 8, 2021. Visitation for family and friends will be from 9 to 11a.m., Saturday, April 17, at First Baptist Church in Burton, Ariz., followed by the memorial service at 11a.m. A graveside service will proceed immediately after.
Jack was born on May 31, 1937 in Burton on his grandfather’s homestead, to Jason Carlisle and Grace (Williams) Carlisle. He attended grade school in Burton and high school in Snowflake, graduating in 1955. Jack had a love for ranching and raising livestock from an early age. In his sophomore year in high school, his Future Farmers of America teacher encouraged him to borrow $500 for a set of heifers for a class project and so he was in the cow business until the day of his passing. In 1962, Jack met the love of his life, Phyllis King, when her mother, Martha, took her to church to meet Jack. They married on June 25, 1965 after Phyllis had finished college and had taught one year in California.
Jack had an active life in public service:10 years on the Show Low school board; a lifelong member of Arizona Farm Bureau and Arizona Cattle Growers Association; and service on numerous other boards including Apache-Sitgreaves Forest Plan, NRCS and White Mountain Apache Tribal board for the ID Ranch.
Jack's greatest commitment was to his resurrected Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At the age of 15, he was baptized and served for life at the First Southern Baptist Show Low and Burton churches. He led congregational singing for worship full time from age 18 until he was too sick to attend church five months prior to his passing. He was ordained a deacon in 1975 and served the Lord in many ways, the most important of which was loving his wife as Christ loves His Church and raising his boys in a Christian home.
Jack is survived by his wife Phyllis; sons Donny (Kathy) Carlisle, Wade (Sandy) Carlisle and Mark (Tisha) Carlisle; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Jerri (Ben) Lindsey. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jason Carlisle.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low and Burton Baptist Church handled the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.burtonbaptistaz.org.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
