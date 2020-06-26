Jack Conrad, age 80, went home to his Lord on June 9, 2020.
He is survived by his wife Bonnie of 60 years and three daughters, Cindy Miller(Dennis) Tucson, Robbin Keran(Doug) Overgaard, and Gayle Smith(Roger) of Tucson. He also leaves four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Grover and Bea Conrad, October 14, 1939 and married Bonnie Keith, June 26, 1960.
He was preceded home by his parents and his brother James E Conrad.
Although he worked in the food industry all his adult life, retiring from Acosta Foods in 2008 when he and his wife Bonnie moved to Show Low. However, the job he loved the most was as a bus driver for Blue Ridge Schools. He loved the children and enjoyed every minute he was with them and saved every note they wrote him. Due to an injury to his knee, he was forced to retire in 2016. Due to other health issues, he moved to Marana to be close to family. He suffered from prostate cancer since 2002 but contracted acute Meyloid Leukemia March 1, 2020. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Show Low.
There was a graveside service with family only on June 20, 2020. There is a memorial page on Evergreen Cemetery website to leave messages.
