Jack Gibbons

On September 12, 2021 at age 96, Jack Vinson Gibbons, Sr. passed from this life to a joyful reunion with Della Davis Gibbons to whom he was wed for more than seventy years. He leaves behind a legacy of faith and of service, with the connections he nurtured in this life remaining unchanged in the next.
Born in Flagstaff, Arizona, 30 July 1925 to Marion Vinson Gibbons and Mary Jane Hatch, Jack was the last survivor of a family of eight children. He was raised in St. Johns, Arizona and bore the shared weight of the Great Depression. He proudly served in the United States Navy in WWII then, after a hard-won education at SMU and the University of Southern California, became a dentist and an army officer during the Korean conflict.
He established the first dental practice in Apache County with clinics in Springerville and St. Johns, Arizona for 44 years. During that time he served for two decades as a member of the school board for the St. Johns Unified School District, followed by a stint on the St. Johns City Council.
Jack started a dental clinic in Jeddah Saudi Arabia and continued two years, taking breaks with Della to travel in the Middle East, North Africa, Europa and India.
Upon retirement Jack and Della served as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in New Zealand. Throughout his life, Jack was a faithful member of the Church with a particular love of teaching the gospel.
He and Della have four children, Candace (Robert) Greer, Vince (Bonnie) Gibbons, Laurette (Marc) Platt and Brett Gibbons, 13 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren with two more en route.
A funeral service will be held Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Downtown chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jack’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
