Jackie Lee Hart Kuhrt, 82, of Eagar, Arizona, passed away peacefully, Saturday, June 18, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Jack was born November 29, 1939 to Walter William Rehimer Kuhrt and Mary Ann Lucille Bigger Kuhrt in Ft. Dodge, Iowa.
Jack married his wife, Karen, in 1960, and in 1962 they gave birth to their daughter, Jodie, while Jack was stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. In 1962 he was stationed at Ft. Richardson, Alaska for four years. While living in McHenry, Illinois in 1971, they adopted their daughter, Kim.
Throughout his childhood and into the majority of his adult life, Jack’s true passion was ranching. In 1977, after ranching in Illinois, Colorado and Arizona, he started working at the sawmill in Eagar, where he retired after Karen became disabled in 1990. He spent the next 29 years taking care of his beloved wife.
Jack knew no stranger. If you were privileged enough to meet him, you would know how much he loved to visit. Jack’s biggest enjoyment was his grandkids. He was by far their biggest fan and always sure to brag on them. His personality was full of spunk and stubbornness, and will surely be missed.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Kim (Kenny) Peña; granddaughters, Brandy (Armando) Irigoyen, Tiffany (Brian) Palmer; grandsons, Tyler Peña, Nikolas Peña, Brandon Peña and Shelby Watkins; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walt and Lucille Kuhrt; wife, Karen; daughter, Jodie Watkins; and great-grandchild, Derrika Daniel.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church, Springerville. Inurnment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Jack’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
