Jack Stout

Jack Leonard Stout, 76, of Placitas, New Mexico died July 17, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico as a result of complications due to dementia.
He was born on January 29, 1944 in Falls City, Nebraska. He earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Stout of Placitas, New Mexico and his son Todd Stout of San Marcos, California.
Due to COVID-19, no funeral will be held.
