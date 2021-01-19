Jacqueline “Jackie” Carrasco passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side on Jan. 9, 2021.
She lived with her family in the White Mountains since 1971.
Jackie was born on March 29, 1941 in Phillips, Texas to Paul and Gussie Hopper. On Sept. 17, 1960 she married the love of her life Martin “Henry” Carrasco. They were blessed with a baby girl, Penni Louise, in 1969 and together they shared many joys and sorrows for 60+ years. Jackie worked for the Blue Ridge School District for 16 years in the special education department. She retired in 1991. Jackie loved bowling and going to bowling tournaments with her friends. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jackie’s love for family and friends was incredible. You could never show up at her house and not be included in a meal.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Paul and Gussie and brothers: Paul Dean, Jerry and Jimmy. She is survived by her husband: Henry; daughter: Penni (Wayne); grandchildren: Kevin (Laina) and Kori (David); great grandchildren: Brodi, Braidin Kyler, Bowdee, Tanner and Lakota; and sisters: Patsy (Dan) and Betty (John).
A family viewing was held to say our “See You Laters.” A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Carrasco Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
