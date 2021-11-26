Jackie Cook

Jackie Leon Cook, 75, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 in Show Low. He was born October 14, 1946 in Lake City, Arkansas, the son of Andrew Jackson Cook and Evelyn Christine Widner.

A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the St. Johns Westside Cemetery.

Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.

