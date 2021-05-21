Jackie Hart

Jackie Adele Hart (Jones), loving mother of three passed peacefully into our Savior’s arms on Tuesday May 11th, 2021 at the beautiful age of 90. Jackie was surrounded by her family in Glendale, Arizona when she passed gracefully to her home with the Lord.
Jackie is survived by her husband Leo L Hart, daughters Sharon Cote, and Diana Hartke. Jackie is predeceased by her son Erick Hart, her parents Clarence Jones and Zelma Jones, sister Clarice Groves, and brother CR, his wife Agnes Jones.
