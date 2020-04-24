Jackie Kizzar

Jackie Eugene "Jack" Kizzar, unexpectedly died Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona following his decline in health. He was 65 years old. Jack was born on January 20, 1955, in Snowflake, Arizona to the late Jack Joseph and Annie Ramona (Witt) Kizzar.
He was the first son, born between an older and a younger sister and, then they were followed by six younger brothers. He spent his childhood learning how to be a hard worker. He chopped firewood, cared for numerous farm animals and, at 6 years of age, he was milking the family cow all by himself. He got so good with his bow and arrow, he could hit barn mice in mid-air as they leaped across the bales of hay, sticking them to the wall. At about that same time, in 1961, his mother gave birth to a premature baby brother who was named Leroy. Leroy died soon after birth and his passing left a deep and profound affect on Jack. Many times he did a man's job but, he was, still, just a boy. He was dependable and trustworthy. His parents and neighbors knew he was reliable. One of his favorite pastimes was visiting his elderly neighbor, Joe Holyoak (a genuine old-time cowboy) and watch him process and braid cattle rawhide leather into beautiful and useful horse tack. Jack learned how to braid multiple strands of rawhide into works of art.
On Feb. 2, 1963, Jack was baptized a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by his uncle, Newell Jackson, at the Snowflake Main Street Chapel. Carlos Crandall was his favorite teacher in elementary school and loved to play the game of marbles with him and the other boys. This usually turned into extended recess time, because everyone had such fun doing this, even Carlos Crandell. When attending Snowflake Union High School, he excelled in baseball and football; as he was a tall, handsome, well-built, athletic young man. He was skilled in wood shop and upholstery and was revered by his teachers, coaches and peers.
Upon graduation from high school, in the summer of 1973, he got a job at the "Apple Ranch" in Overgaard, Arizona (currently known as "Bison Ranch"). Mr. Apple regretted losing him when he took another job at the local paper mill on Oct. 2, 1973, at the age of 18 years old, as he was such a strong, capable ranch hand. During his 20 years at the paper mill, Jack, once again, proved his excellence and talents in his work. He earned many awards including safety awards, perfect attendance, paper quality, and paper production that exceeded the history of that paper mill. Jack was held in the highest esteem by his co-workers and bosses; they missed him greatly when he took his vacations.
On March 4, 1976, Jack married Melva "Dawn" Crandall, and claimed is to be "the best day of my life!" Only five months later, tragedy struck when he lost his best friend; his dad; then followed by his own, prematurely born baby girl and, his two younger brothers, Michael and Johonn, to a fatal car crash; all within 3 years time. Despite his repeatedly broken heart, Jack was an example of faith and strength to all. He knew that in a coming day, he would be reunited with his dear friends and family who've already passed on from this life. He was always quick to forgive others and didn't seek revenge when people wronged him.
His favorite activities were hunting, fishing, horseback riding, leather work, archery, and pool. He was an excellent marksman and loaded his own bullets with absolute precision and superior accuracy. He re-loaded thousands of rounds for his friends and acquaintances. He was always making helpful and handy gadgets; sometimes from original ideas or re-inventions of other ideas. He was always busy and, despite his challenging shift-work and raising a large family of his own, he still tried to be the father figure to his five younger brothers.
Jack is preceded in death by his father, Jack Joseph Kizzar; his infant daughter, Mella June; his sister, Anne Perkins; his brothers: Johonn, Michael, Dell and Leroy. He is survived by his two brothers: Chester, Charles; his sister, Carol Williams; his mother, Annie Kizzar; mother of his children, Melva Dawn Crandell; son, Dawson; daughter, Timery; son, Morgan; son, Ryker; son, Stetson; son, Dwight; daughter, Whitney; daughter, Sidney; 16 grandchildren and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. His greatest joy in life was his family and he was so proud of his children's accomplishments.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis that we are all experiencing across the nation, his family is planning a private burial and graveside service, beginning noon on Sat., April 25, 2020, at Clay Springs Cemetery. Those in attendance are asked to practice "social distancing," as mandated by the CDC, during the graveside service.
The Kizzar family is thankful for the many kindnesses they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for all prayers offered up on their behalf. Truly, they rejoice in knowing that, "Families Are Forever."
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel is handling the arrangements.
