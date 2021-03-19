Jackie Potter

Jackie Katy Potter died on March 10, 2021, in Whiteriver.
She was born on Aug. 15, 1979, to Ricky Potter and Kathleen Potter in Phoenix.
She is survived by her father and her children, Kendrick Stover, Terrell Lupe, Latrell Lupe, Sharael Lupe and Jayme Lupe.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on March 19 at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Potter Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
