Jacob “Jake” Schrock, 83, of Lakeside, Arizona, died July 21st from pneumonia after a long illness. He was born in Wyoming, Delaware on August 2nd, 1938, one of 11 children of John and Lydia Schrock. He was an 18-year veteran of the Air Force and retired with the rank of Master Sergeant. He was married to Anneliese Schumacher from 1959 until 1977. He is survived by three children, Michael Schrock, Daisy Schrock, and Edgar Schrock.
Funeral arrangements handled by Wyman Cremation & Burial Chapel in Mesa.
