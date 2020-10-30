Jacque Larson

Jacque Lynn Larson passed away Oct. 25, 2020, in Show Low, Arizona. She was born on Nov. 2, 1950, to parents, Jack and Ruth Peck in Phoenix, Arizona.
Jacque had many hobbies and church callings through the years, but most importantly, she was a kind and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.
Jacque is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Heather (Dale) Rencher and Amanda (Jordan) Larson, and grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 2, at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
