Jacqueline Jeanne Landers was born May 6, 1926, in Custer City, Oklahoma to parents Ralph D. Landers, Sr. and Eva Marvin Landers. She passed away on June 1, 2022, due to complications from dementia.
She is survived by 5 nieces and 1 nephew.
Jackie graduated from Lone Wolf, Oklahoma High School in May 1944. In September 1944 she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps. After three years of training and education at the University of Oklahoma School of Nursing in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she received her degree as a registered nurse.
Upon graduation she was employed at the Crippled Children's Hospital for three and a half years. During that tenure she was Charge Nurse on the ward caring for polio victims, adults, and children. She was also in charge when a tornado took the town of Woodward, Oklahoma. Many victims were cared for in an overcrowded unit at Crippled Children's. Jackie was also responsible for setting up a complete ward for African American children.
She then entered the USAF and was assigned to Sheppard AFB Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas in June 1951, with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. She assumed the duties of General Duty Nurse, Charge Nurse, and Supervisor, also known as Ramp Tramp. While there she attended Flight Nurse School in Montgomery, Alabama and graduated with Flight Nurse Wings in 1952.
She resigned from the Air Force after three years, and for six months traveled and worked as Private Duty Nurse in various hospitals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She re-entered the Air Force on January 3, 1955, and was assigned, with the rank of Captain, to Misawa AFB, Japan for two years. She served as Charge Nurse and Acting Chief Nurse temporarily for a three-month period, until the relief Chief Nurse arrived.
She returned to the US in 1957 and was assigned to Chanute AFB, Illinois until March 1959, when she was accepted by the Air Force Institute of Technology to the University of Colorado, Boulder, Colorado. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing in June 1961. She was then assigned to the South Ruislip AFB, London, England from 1961-1964 as Charge Nurse on various units.
In 1964 she was again accepted by AFIT to attend the University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. She received her Master of Science in Nursing Service Administration in 1966. While there she was accepted into Phi Kappa Phi Honorary Society. After graduating, she was assigned to Altus, AFB, Oklahoma with the rank of Major as the Chief Nurse.
In September 1968 she was assigned as Chief Nurse to Athenai Airport, Athens, Greece until 1971. Then she was assigned as Chief Nurse/Command Nurse Communications Command with the rank of Lt. Col to Richards-Gebaur AFB, Missouri until her retirement on March 1, 1972.
Following retirement she resided in Vacaville, CA; Carefree, AZ; Sun Lakes, AZ; Gold Canyon, AZ; and Show Low, AZ. She enjoyed playing golf on many courses and made two holes-in-one at the ages of 78 and 79 years. She also enjoyed activities such as dining out with friends, playing card games, working in the yard, and going to the casino.
Her most memorable occasions while in the military were an invitation to dine with the Far East Surgeon General and his Philippine guests in Tokyo, Japan; her assignment as interim Hospital Commander, during his absence, while stationed in Greece; receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal from the United States Surgeon General; and receiving the Meritorious Medal at an Air Force dining out in her honor at Richards-Gebaur AFB.
Decorations: Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Medal with 1 Bronze Service Star, and the Air Force Longevity Service Medal with 4 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters.
Tribute will be paid with Military Honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Her wish, in lieu of flowers, is to make any contributions to the Cancer Research and Heart Research Foundations.
Her last words and wishes for family and friends are for them to live long and happy lives. "Live to the utmost. Thank you for sharing your lives with me."
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.