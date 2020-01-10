Jacqueline Woolford Solomon died Dec. 29, 2019, in her home with family. She was born Jan. 7, 1934 in Show Low, where lived there her entire life. She was laid to rest Dec. 30, 2019, in Taylor.
Jackie was a natural born historian; with her tenacious attention to detail she kept written records that have served her family, church, Show Low Historical Society, City of Show Low, Show Low Fire Department and invaluable recordings of pioneers who settled the White Mountains of Arizona.
Jackie had the ability to recognize what was happening today would be tomorrows history. She was one of the original five members’ that organized Show Low Historical Society in August 1991, contributing countless hours to the foundation of the museum. She was called to serve as Secretary for many organizations in the Show Low community during her life time, and even after, she was a trusted source of information. She accepted each task full-hearted with strong determination to see it completed accurately.
Jackie’s vision and foresight was matched by the grandeur of her beloved White Mountains of Arizona.
Jackie is preceded in death by two infant daughters, Connie and Vicki, and her husband of 61 years, Karren "Sam" Solomon.
She is survived by her six children, Wayne Scott Solomon, Steven Ray Solomon, Dolores Solomon, Susan Solomon, Janelle Wiltbank, and Deanna Cronin; 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Those wishing to honor Jackie’s memory can make donations to the Show Low Historical Society in her name.
