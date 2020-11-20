Jaden Ross Mulder entered this world on Dec. 22, 2001 and was the perfect mixture of spicy and sweet, blonde haired fun. Growing up, his daredevil adventures kept his parents constantly on their toes and his friends constantly entertained. Throughout his life, he had a quick, light hearted smile for everybody he met and his friends were everything to him. He valued time spent with his family and looked up to some of his family members as his greatest heroes in life.
He loved quad riding, cosmic brownies, practical jokes, drifting, making people laugh, Truman snuggles, fast cars, Glory, his momma’s cooking and President Trump.
He hated speed limits, being told no, people that drive the speed limit, school, coconut and being bored.
Jaden graduated this life and entered the peace and rest of his Savior and friend on Nov. 11, 2020. He will be missed everyday by his mom Kristal and his dad Jason who loved him fiercely and never gave up on him, his siblings Kamryn, Boston, Pearcen, Vivian and Truman, his grandma Suzanne, his Gramsickle Mulder, his grandparents Paul and Sharlene and his aunt, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, AZ. Please bring a blanket or a chair and join us as we remember Jaden Mulder, who lived this life wild and free and will now continue his adventures beyond this earthly existence and into eternity. ‘Til we meet again, bro!
