Jahleel Josay

Jahleel Jahwon Josay entered eternal rest on July 27, 2021 in Whiteriver, AZ. He was born on July 9, 2004 to Natayya Bennett and Raymond Josay in Whiteriver, AZ. Jahleel was currently finishing High School. He loved to draw, write and sing songs.
A Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 1pm to 3 pm at Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, AZ. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11am at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Josay Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
