Jahnae Hescock

Jahnae Z Nelson Hescock, 36, died Oct. 12, 2019, in Taylor. She was born Feb. 8, 1983, in Lebanon, Oregon, to Ricky Paul Nelson and Zanna R. Henderson.
Jahnae grew up in Lebanon, Oregon, until she was 20, then moved to La Grande, Oregon, where is later met Ty. After six years there, they decided to move to Taylor, and made it their home for five years. Jahnae married Tyree Hescock in May 2015.
Jahnae was loved by everybody she met, always a smile on her face, very loved by her family, her friends and loved and proud of her boys. She loved camping, watching her boys play sports, hanging with her brother, shopping and her mother's visits from Oregon.
Jahnae is survived by her husband, Tyree Hescock; their three boys; Zien, 8, Sylus, 6, and Talen, 3; her brother Zeb, and mother Zonna Nelson and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jahnae was preceded in death by her dad, Ricky Nelson; grandparents Artheda Henderson, Kathleen Nelson, Douglas Henderson and Tommy Nelson; five uncles and three aunts.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Centennial in Taylor, followed by a luncheon.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To send your condolences to the Hescock family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
