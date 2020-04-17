James Smedley Bedunah, died April 10, 2020 at his home in Concho, AZ, surrounded with love, with his godson by his side. James was born on Feb. 15, 1948 to Edward and Julia JoAnn Bedunah.
He had a love for race cars, a passion for motorcycles and enjoyed his seclusion. He was the family artist with a talent in oil painting. James served his country and fought in Vietnam War.
He is survived by his mom, Julia Richez; godson and nephew, Cory Richez Moore.
A private family service will be held. To leave on-line condolences for the Bedunah family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
