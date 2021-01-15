James Beringer

James Michael Beringer of Lakeside, Arizona was born on August 22, 1944, and entered into eternal life Jan. 9, 2021, at the age of 76.
He was proceeded in death by his son Cory, brother Bernard, and sister Judy. Also proceeding his death are his parents George and Alvina Beringer.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy (Bob) Genrich and his son Craig (Kathy) Beringer. Also survived by his sisters, Janet Koeller, Karen Miner, and Lois (Mike) Jarvey, along with his grandchildren, Nathan and Nicole Genrich, Jacob and Luke Beringer and great granddaughter Ryleigh Beringer.
He was further survived by beloved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, formal visitation will not be arranged.
Arizona which has been Jim's beloved home will be his final resting place. A special thank you to Jim's beloved niece, Jill, and her husband, JJ, who were there to hold his hand while he took his final breath, he was not alone. As his eternal spirit is lifted into the arms of his savior we pray for peace and comfort for his loved ones.
