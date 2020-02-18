James Borrego

James "Jim" Henry Borrego, 59, went home to his Father in Heaven Feb. 8, 2020. He was born Dec. 8, 1960, to Don and Angela Borrego in Show Low.
In his youth, Jim enjoyed playing baseball, photography, dirt bikes, swimming in the Snowflake pool and camping.
Jim loved his family. He had six children: Heidi, Aubrey, Amanda, Ashley, Donny and Hannah.
In addition to being a dedicated father, Jim passionately served as a firefighter for Lakeside Fire, Whiteriver, and ended his career as chief for Vernon Fire. He enjoyed repelling, riding dirt bikes, rock n roll and spending time with his kids and grandkids. Throughout his life, he exemplified the light of Christ by taking every opportunity he could to serve and love others.
Jim joins his parents Don and Angie, grandparents Joe and Pauline, daughter Ashley, and grandbaby Roberts in Heaven.
He is survived by his children, Heidi Gunnell (Reyn), Aubrey Roberts (Patrick), Amanda Nikolaus (C.J.), Donald Borrego (Cristina), and Hannah Gilmore (Stephen), and his grandchildren, Royce, Theron, Zoey, Cole, Ryder, Vincent, Jaxon, Kenzie, Havyn, Merrick, Rockwell and Cash.
"And see that all these things are done in wisdom and order; for it is not requisite that a man should run faster than he has strength. And again, it is expedient that he should be diligent, that thereby he might win the prize; therefore, all things must be done in order." - Mosiah 4:27
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lakeside Stake Center. A public viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. with the funeral beginning at 11:15 a.m. at 1520 Church Ln. Pinetop, Lakeside AZ 85929
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Borrego family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
