James Carruth, 58, died Friday January 28th due to complications from kidney loss of function, after a some difficult months in the hospital in Phoenix, AZ.
James was born in California, and moved to Show Low at the age of 9 years old. He married his high school sweet heart July Parish who past away some time ago. He is survived by his son Jake Carruth and daughter Jessica Carruth, many grandchildren, his mother Beverly Cutler and brother Richard Carruth. He was a father, a grandfather, contractor, a Harley enthusiast, and a friend and mentor to many. He had super powers when it came to being compassionate of others. A fierce defender of his friends and love ones, and a sense of humor that disarmed and charmed all who were lucky enough to get to know him.
He will be missed by so many and that is a testament to a life well lived.
I am thinking about him now up in Heaven. I am sure he is there doing what he loved to do most, riding a motorcycle. What I don’t know is which bike is he on. Will it be the Husqvarna 500 dirt bike, that you never want to be behind, else suffer the pelting of rocks and dirt as he blows past you. Or is he on the Ninja 1100 zooming down the salt river canyon grinning that smile of his. Or is he cruising on the Harley going to meet his buddies to talk about things that friends with Harleys talk about. My guess is all of it.
To my brother, I say rest in peace bro. Just know whenever I see a motorcycle, I will be thinking about you and that silly grin you get when you are on two wheels!
