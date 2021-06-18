James Crampton

James Leroy (“Jim”) Crampton, age 75, died on June 5, 2021, after nearly 5 years of battling physical and mental health issues caused by a stroke.
Jim was born May 20, 1946, in Bremerton, Washington. He was raised in Lancaster, CA and attended Antelope Valley High School; competing in track, gymnastics, and baseball. Jim went on to Antelope Valley Community College and kept his athletic endeavors intact by competing on the school's track team. It was there that he met the love of his life and future wife of 52 years, Patty Crampton. He graduated from Long Beach State University with a degree in Accounting and worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Los Angeles for 3 years.
Jim decided that he could no longer deal with the L.A. traffic and wisely moved to Show Low and later Pinetop where he settled down with his wife Patty and raised their three children; Michael, Jamie and Jason. Jim continued his work as a C.P.A., and would later become a partner of the Henry & Horne accounting firm. He was a well-respected and incredibly involved member of the White Mountain community –serving on the board at Navapache Hospital and Blue Ridge Scholarship Fund, in addition to being active in the Show Low Rotary Club as well as countless other community services and activities.
Jim loved to spend time outdoors – hunting, camping, golfing, hiking and long-distance running - and shared these passions with his family and close friends. He was a devout Christian and active member of Grace Lutheran Church, serving on the Board of Directors for several years. Jim eventually semi-retired in 2008 and was able to spend more time with his family doing the things he loved. Jim was a loving husband and dedicated father who supported his family in whatever they needed.
Jim is survived by his wife Patty, children Michael, Jamie (Justin) and Jason (Rachel), and grandchildren Cailyn, Emily, Elliot, Austin and Gavin, as well as many great friends. Jim will be joining his mother Thelma, father Glen, and brothers Glen and Alfred in heaven.
A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Church in Show Low at a later date TBD. In lieu of flowers, Jim would appreciate a donation to the Blue Ridge scholarship fund. *Please make note of his name when donating.
P.O Box 672, Lakeside, AZ, 85929; (928)367-6621
