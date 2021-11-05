James Crittenden

James C. Crittenden of Show Low, Arizona passed away on October 7, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born August 27, 1937 in Akron, Ohio to the late Raymond F. and Kathryn (Jurinec) Crittenden.
On September 19, 1974, Jim was initiated into the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Show Low Lodge #2090 where he met many friends along the way. He was an active member of his lodge and served as the Exalted Ruler for the Fraternal Year 1992-1993. As an Elk, he played on the “Mountain Men” softball team traveling and playing in many Elk sponsored tournaments. A builder by trade, Jim was very much a part of building the “Original” Elks Lodge and many of its structures. He loved the people there and cherished his many friends whom he considered family.
Jim met and married his Eternal Sweetheart, Carol, and together they owned and operated the Bojangles Sports Bar and Grill in Show Low for many years. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors as well as scuba diving in the Florida Keys and Parasailing. Jim was a man of many talents and interests, but none compared to the love he had for his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Carol Crittenden; children, Judith Smith, Susan Farshman (Eric), Bridget Lowery, Shane Crittenden (April) and Loretta Cox (Tommy); grandchildren, Scott Kordek, Michael Schmitt (ConTonya), Ashley Kordek, Amy Kordek, Jonathon Smith, Thomas Smith (Karen), Jamie Crittenden, Lauren Crittenden, Tyler Lowery, Kaysey Crittenden Cox and Aprel Crittenden and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by grandson, Blayke Davis Lowery; brother, Raymond Crittenden and mother-in-law, Dareatha Mitchel.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held 2:00 P.M. Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Show Low Elks Lodge, 805 E. Whipple, Show Low.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
