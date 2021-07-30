James Cummings

James Kawika "David" Cummings passed away July 20, 2021, in Overgaard, Arizona. He was born to William and Marjorie Cummings on September 15, 1947, in Danville, Illinois.
David was a journeyman plumber for Marlin Mechanical in Phoenix. He worked at Circle K in Overgaard and was a detention officer for Navajo County Sheriff's Office. He also served as a Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteer.
He is survived by daughter, Christa Cummings (Phoenix), and grandson, William Browne (Phoenix).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Cummings.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, AZ. If you wish to share condolences please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
