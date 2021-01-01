James Joseph Dowd passed away on December 18, 2020 at the proud age of 87.
Jim grew up in Bronx, NY and moved to Arizona in the 1950s. He took one look at the Catalina Mountains and said, "this is where I belong". He fell in love and had 5 children. Jim worked for Shamrock Dairy, and then on to Shamrock Foods for over 35 years.
Surviving Jim are his children, Me’Me, James, Judith, Thomas, Ann, 6 Grandchildren and 10 Great Grandchildren.
Viewing will be at Owens Livingston Mortuary, White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th St., Show Low, on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 from 9:00-10:00am. A Rosary will be done at 11:00 am at St Rita's Catholic Church, 1400 E Owens St., Show Low Az. Following the Rosary, a Liturgy will be celebrated at 11:30. Burial will follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
