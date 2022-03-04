James Farr

James Gordon Farr passed away Feb. 26th, 2022, at his home in Snowflake, Arizona, at the age of 84. Gordon was born May 9th, 1937, in St. Johns, Arizona; the youngest of 8 children born to Dewey and Esther Farr. He married his childhood sweetheart, Deanna Cowley, on Sept. 6th, 1957, in St. Johns, Arizona. The first years of their marriage were spent in the Phoenix Metro area. After learning the plumbing trade and managing projects for Keith Riggs Plumbing, they moved to Snowflake Arizona in 1961 and started Gordon Farr Plumbing & Heating. Gordon was civically minded and loved his community. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club. He also served as Mayor of the Town of Snowflake for two terms, during which time he was instrumental in organizing and assisting with the building of the Snowflake Golf Course. He also served in many leadership roles as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He especially enjoyed working in the ADAM program, assisting, and supporting those struggling with addictions. He was known for his friendly and witty disposition. He loved music and shared his talent for singing throughout his life. He loved people, and never met a stranger. He served his family and his fellowmen with love and generosity. He was humble, and grateful for the blessings he enjoyed through his family and friends. His posterity includes: 7 Children, 37 Grandchildren and 69 Great Grandchildren.
Gordon's services will be held at the Centennial Stake Center in Snowflake, Arizona. There will be a viewing from 6 - 8 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022, and again at 9 am Friday, March 4, followed by the funeral at 11 am. The interment will be at the R.V. Mike Ramsay Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
