James Fathree

James "Jay" Fathree, 92, went to his heavenly home July 10, 2019. He was born May 23, 1927, in Quemado, New Mexico. He moved to Pinetop in 1957 and was a resident there for 62 years.
He was preceded in death by his, Elizabeth and grandson Samuel Poe.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary Anne Poe (Craig), and his son, John Fathree; grandchildren: Keri, Michael, Brian, Monica, Christina, Carol, Amy, Amanda and Orry; 21 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. He was always excited to see all his kids. He loved to hold the babies.
His great love was for working in his woodshop; he was an awesome wood worker. He could look at a piece of wood and see something there. "We've all got great treasures to remember him by."
He never met a stranger and was always there to help anyone.
He was a loving, caring father and Papa to all his family. "We will all miss you, Papa. You are the best."
A memorial service will be held in Quemado, New Mexico. Date and time will be later in August.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
