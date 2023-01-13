Long time Snowflake area resident James Edward (Red) Hardy passed away on December 26, 2022 at Mercy Gilbert Hospital after a brief illness. At age 85, Red was still very active with his latest construction project in Snowflake Heights as he renovated a double-wide mobile home both inside and out. As members of the Chamber of Commerce Red and wife, Sylvia, of Thunder Realty were often seen handing out corn at the roasted corn booth. Red also would help deliver Christmas food boxes to local folks.
It was well-known to check out the Hardy yard sale over the Fourth of July. You just had to follow his distinctive signs right to the place — but you better be early, for the goods were moving fast. At the yard sale folks were amazed to find a beautiful oasis with tall trees and green grass which Red had nurtured from the desert. He always had a smile and of course a joke for the right ears. He loved to camp, hunt and fish as well as have cookouts with the great-grandkids. Red was a current member of the masonry union and the owner of Red Hardy Concrete Placement in Phoenix prior to moving to Snowflake.
Predeceased by his wife, Sylvia Jones Hardy, and brother Roger Hardy, Red leaves behind sister, Margie Owens and brother, Victor Hardy, both of California; as well as sons, James Guy Hardy and wife, Valerie of Phoenix; Ronald Lee Hardy and wife, Deborah of North Carolina; Earl Eugene Hardy and wife, Jan of Tucson; stepsons Danny Yarborough and wife, Kim of California; and Gus Yarborough of California; 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. He will be much missed by family, friends and neighbors.
A life celebration for both Red and Sylvia will be held later when the weather is warmer.
