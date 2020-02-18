James Hayden

James H. Hayden was granted his heart's desire and was taken home to glory Feb. 12, 2020. Family members were near and able to say goodbye before he passed.
Jim was born in Kentucky 80 years ago and lived a full life. He spent many years in the Army before traveling the country with his loving wife Susan. They settled in Arizona to raise their children. Jim served as Scoutmaster of Troop 7053, challenging scouts to persevere through many hikes and camporees during their time with him. He loved Jesus and his family, spending many joyful hours with his children and grandchildren.
Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Hayden; children: Debbie Hayden Kimmell, Paul Hayden, Carolyn Davis, Daniel Hayden and Stephen Hayden; as well as his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Those who knew Jim are invited to join the family in remembering him at a memorial reception at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 409 N. 1st Ave. in Holbrook.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
