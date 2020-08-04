James Hickman

James Christopher “Jim” Hickman, of Snowflake, Arizona, passed away at a family home in Running Springs, California, surrounded by family, on Thursday, July 9, 2020 after a short, but hard-fought battle against cancer. He was 66 years old.
Jim was born on February 19, 1954 in Rockville Centre, New York to Thomas and Marjorie (Ullrich) Hickman. Jim was the youngest of four children. Moving as part of his father’s United States Air Force career Jim briefly lived in Long Island, New York; Weis Baden, Germany; Montgomery, Alabama; Fairborn, Ohio; San Bernardino, California, and Norfolk, Virginia before moving back to San Bernardino.
As a teenager, he moved to Riverside, California and graduated from Ramona High School in 1972. Shortly after graduating high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served until a severe injury lead to his honorable discharge in November 1976.
He was stationed at various locations over his four-year service, however his final assignment at Norton Air Force Base took him back to San Bernardino for a third time. He went on to have a career at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Loma Linda, California.
Jim met his future wife, Deborah (Tomajko) Hickman, in a chance meeting while singing and playing guitar in a local bar. They married just a few months later on November 29, 1975 and were married over 44 years, until his passing.
In 1978 Jim and Debi bought a home in Highland, California where they lived for 28 years and raised their three children. In 2006, they sought a more scenic home and moved to Snowflake, Arizona where they enjoyed vast open space around their rural property. They quickly fell in love with the mountain living and spent their time between their property in Snowflake and their children’s homes in California to enjoy time with their children and six grandchildren.
Jim was an athlete and avid outdoorsman from a young age and was impassioned by hunting, fishing, backpacking, target shooting, and track and field. After suffering his injury at age 22, he eventually became restricted to a wheelchair. He adapted and found ways to continue to enjoy his lifelong passions, despite his physical restrictions. He played wheelchair basketball, participated in wheelchair racing, and honed his camping, fishing, and shooting skills.
Over the last several years of his life, Jim found his greatest joy in spending time with, and watching, his grandkids.
Jim will be remembered for many great things, but especially for his love and dedication to family and as a man who refused to be beat by the curveballs of life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Deborah, his daughter Jennifer (Ryan) Gale, his sons James (Myvina) Hickman and Garrett (Tiffany) Hickman, six grandchildren, his brothers Thomas and Robert, and his sister Peggy. He is preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie, and father, Thomas.
A brief service will be held at the Riverside National Cemetery on August 7, at 10:30 a.m. Afterward, family and friends will gather for a small reception. Please contact family for more information.
Donations can be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation to help veterans.
