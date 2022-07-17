James P. Munn, Jr. of Show Low, Arizona peacefully passed away on July 13, 2022 in Lakeside, Arizona. He was 95. Jim was born on August 5, 1926 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late James P. and Mary (Forbes) Munn.
Jim served during World War II in the United States Navy from 1944-1947 before receiving his honorable discharge. He then served in the Reserves from 1947-1952. Following his time in the service he began working at Southern California Edison Company and retired in 1980. Soon after he moved to Prescott, Arizona, before eventually settling in the beautiful White Mountains.
He was an active member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for over 70 years and was a life-member of the Show Low Lodge #2090. His hobbies included reading, sailing, camping, playing tennis and golf. He loved the crafting of macrame, the making of wine and spending time with his family.
He and his beloved wife, Beverly, loved traveling abroad and houseboating on Lake Powell with their family and friends. Although we are heartbroken, we find peace in knowing that he is reunited with his loved ones who have gone before him.
Survivors include his son, Ken (Tracy) Munn; daughter, Cheryl (Bob) Wagner; 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Elks Clothe-A-Child program via the Show Low Elks Lodge #2090, P.O 697, Show Low, Arizona 85902.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to sign our online guestbook or to send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
