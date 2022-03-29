James Muzrall

James Allan Muzrall, 75, entered rest on March 20, 2022. He was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on October 1, 1946, to Jim and Clara Hunziker Muzrall.
Jim grew up in Tucson, spending all 12 years at Sunnyside. Upon graduation he joined the Air Force and spent time in Thailand doing combat aerial photography, documenting movement of the enemy.
Upon returning stateside to Kansas, Jim met his first wife, Kathy Loman and in 1970 Jim’s daughter, Tamara Ann, was born. An honorable discharge from the military sent Jim back to Tucson, where he worked in the tire shops at the copper mines, south of Tucson. After 6 years his marriage ended in divorce. A year later, Jim met Sharon Richardson and they were wed, May 29, 1975. Together they welcomed James Patrick in 1978 and Sarah Beth in 1981.
Jim relocated his family to Snowflake in 1985, when he purchased Big A Auto Parts store there. Eventually Jim returned to the tire business and never completely retired.
Jim was most proud of his children and considered them his greatest accomplishments in life. Jim was a gentle man who taught his children through example. His integrity could not be compromised. His family’s greatest blessing was to have had Jim as husband, dad and grandpa. He will be greatly missed.
Jim is survived by Sharon, his wife of 46 years; daughters, Tammy (Theo) Smith and Sarah (Derek) Williams; son, Jimmy (Nikki) Muzrall; and three grandsons, Daymon, Nathan, and James Michael.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral Services were held March 28, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary in Show Low, Arizona. Burial will take place Wednesday, March 30th at South Lawn Memorial Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson, Arizona 85706.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.