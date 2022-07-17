James Earl Rex passed away suddenly July 7th, 2022. Jim was a lifelong Arizonan who was born June 10, 1942 in Miami, Arizona, and raised in Safford. He participated in football and basketball while at Safford High School, graduating in 1960. He attended Eastern Arizona Junior College where he met his wife of 59 years, Jo Frew. After marrying in 1963 they moved to Flagstaff to attend NAU.
After graduating in 1966 with a degree in education, he moved his growing family to Marana, Arizona, where he taught and coached for the next thirty-plus years. Jim's influence as a son, husband, father, Papa, teacher, coach, mentor and friend has had a profound impact in the community and school district.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lewis (Lou) G. Rex and Lola Gatlin Rex, and his sister Betty Lou Rex McNair. He is survived by his wife, Jo Frew Rex; his son Craig Andrew Rex (Janet) of Lakeside, Arizona; their sons Zane and Carson; his daughter Kristen Rex Snyder (Bryan) of Tucson, Arizona; their children Shea, James, and Riley; and his older brother Alvin Rex (Sharon) of Tucson.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be held at the Marana Middle School gym in Marana, 11285 W. Grier Road, Marana, Arizona on Saturday, July 23 at 1:00 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the Marana Middle School Athletic Department through tax credit or a donation in his name: (520) 682-3243 https://www.maranausd.org or Alpine School District (928) 339-4570 https://alpineschools.org. Cards may be sent to Jo Rex, PO Box 78 Alpine, AZ 85920.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.