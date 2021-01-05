James Wallace Rogers, 79, of Safford, Arizona, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
James was born June 29, 1941, in Miami, Arizona, the son of David and Anna Rogers. He was the 3rd of 4 children: Charles Rogers, Joanne Watkins and Linda Siltala. On October 10, 1962, he married Joyce Kaiser.
He is survived by: his brother, Charles Rogers of Springerville, AZ; daughter, Sheila O’Neill of Safford, AZ; his daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Michael Brown of Safford, AZ; grandchildren, James Grant Conant Jr, Keri Liann Eck; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by: his wife, Joy; his son, Kelly James Rogers; and both of his sisters.
Jim served in the United States Navy. He worked as a heavy equipment mechanic and was a truck driver. He enjoyed the outdoors, where he especially loved hunting and fishing. Jim was also an avid ham radio operator and was an extra which is the highest level of license obtainable.
At Jim’s request there will be no services conducted.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.