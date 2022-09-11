James Stevenson, 51, of Peoria, Arizona, died August 29, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. He was born April 27th, 1971 in Tucson, Arizona to John Stevenson and June Thompson.

James’ early school years were spent in Denton, Montana until his family moved to Show Low, Arizona in 1983, where he continued his schooling and graduated from Show Low High School in 1989. James and his brothers were brought up in a strong and loving Christian household, and throughout their childhood, hiking and the outdoors were a favorite pastime.

