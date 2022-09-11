James Stevenson, 51, of Peoria, Arizona, died August 29, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. He was born April 27th, 1971 in Tucson, Arizona to John Stevenson and June Thompson.
James’ early school years were spent in Denton, Montana until his family moved to Show Low, Arizona in 1983, where he continued his schooling and graduated from Show Low High School in 1989. James and his brothers were brought up in a strong and loving Christian household, and throughout their childhood, hiking and the outdoors were a favorite pastime.
During junior high and high school, James was a police cadet with the Show Low Police Department; he decided at an early age that he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement. After graduating from high school, he then went on to graduate from the Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy in Tucson, Arizona as the last 18-year-old to be certified as a police officer in the state of Arizona. He began his career at the Show Low Police Department, and then went on to work for the Fort McDowell Police Department and the Gila River Police Department, respectively. He held many positions over the years such as Field Training Officer, Patrol Sergeant, and Peer Support Coordinator. He also received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career, including Officer of the Year.
After making the decision to leave law enforcement in 2019, he began working for Crisis Preparation and Recovery, Inc. as their Facilities and Safety Coordinator.
James had a passion for teaching, training, helping people who were in crisis, and being an advocate for the safety of others in everything that he did. He loved his work and always gave 110% of his efforts towards the job and the people around him. He was a great example and leader in the professional world as well as in his personal life.
James, or Jim, as he was best known, loved cooking, watching documentaries, keeping up with friends, and spending time with his family. He also loved a wide variety of music and had a song to share for just about any occasion or situation.
He was a man of integrity, courage, compassion, intelligence, strength, honor and resolve. Above all, he was a great friend, an incredible father to his two daughters, and an amazing grandfather to his grandchildren. Jim, Dad, Pops, is dearly loved and will be incredibly missed by so many.
James is Survived by Daughters, Apryl Charie Cornelson and Aimee Lynn Stevenson, Brothers, Timothy Aaron Stevenson and Jeffery David Stevenson.
Mother, June Ann Skowronek, Grandson, Warren Brandt Cornelson, Granddaughter, Evalyn Rose Cornelson. Mother of his Children, Kimberly Ann Heenan, Son-in-Law, Eric Paul Cornelson, Step-Granddaughter, Lennox Renee Cornelson.
James was preceded in death by his Father, John Allen Stevenson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd. Glendale, Arizona 85383.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to The 100 Club of Arizona.
