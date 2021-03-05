James Strohmeyer

James (Jim) Lyle Strohmeyer, born Nov. 2, 1946, passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Redlands, California. Jim is the firstborn of three sons: Jim, Gerald (Jerry) Strohmeyer of Boise, Idaho, and Ronald (Ron) Strohmeyer of Vale, Oregon, to Lyle L Strohmeyer and Shirley R. Strohmeyer of Caldwell, Idaho.
Jim grew up in Idaho, Washington and Arizona. In Snowflake, Arizona, his father, Lyle, met and married Ethel Rose Kay Ault along with her four children: Debra Kay Ault Hale (Snowflake), Steven Rodney Ault (Snowflake), Gary Lynn Ault (Oklahoma City) and Chris Allen Ault (Riverton, Utah). Their union gave Jim a new brother, Duane L. Strohmeyer (Chandler, Arizona.)
Jim graduated from Snowflake High School where he met and married Debra Miller of Taylor, Arizona. They have one daughter, Shannon, and a granddaughter, Alexis. Jim loved to move around. He lived and worked in Arizona, Illinois, Florida and California where he was the caretaker at Camp Radford for the city of Los Angles for the last 26 years. He loved the outdoors and fully enjoyed his job at Camp Radford. Jim would open the camp up to many organizations, including the Boy Scouts and the Young Women's organizations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved sharing the beauty and the serenity of the camp with others. Jim will be buried in the R.V. Mike Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, next to his father, Lyle, and his stepmother, Ethel Rose. He was also preceded in death by his mother, Shirley R. Strohmeyer.
The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021.
You can share condolences with the Strohmeyer Family by visiting www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
