James Taylor

James Gregory “Greg” Taylor
James Gregory “Greg” Taylor, 46, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Scottsdale. He was born April 19, 1974 in Springerville, the son of Jimmy Charles Taylor and Brenda Faye Lund.
Greg grew up in Round Valley and was part of the “Butler Street Gang.” His adventures with siblings and friends would include hiking flat top and having skateboard competitions. He and his siblings made many tree house forts and stayed out playing until the street lights came on. Cousin Rob and Greg would have driving competitions to see how quick they could get to St. Johns. He had his infamous mullet that he was very proud of.
Greg met Buffy, his high school sweetheart in 1991. They have three beautiful children that he adored so much. He was a heavy equipment operator beginning in 1994 and then attended the police academy in 2000. Greg was a police officer for 10 years, a firefighter and an EMT. He loved his community and helping people was his passion. He had a heart of gold and saved many lives and touched many hearts. He will be truly missed.
Greg is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Buffy” Taylor, son, Dalton (Mikaela) Taylor, daughters, Daryen (Manny) Gutierrez, Lacey (Charles) Taylor, parents, Brenda and Dave Hagan, Jimmy and Diana Taylor, sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) LaRue, Tisha (Aaron) Harris, baby Taylor arriving in February 2021 and his fur babies, Yogi, Lola and Chief.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Taylor, brother-in-law, Kimmel Jones, Jr., sister, Robyn Radke, nephew, Justin Taylor, grandparents, Floyd and Agnes Taylor, Irl and Betty Lund, in-laws, Dan and Jean Lytle and good friend, Kris Pence.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Greg’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.