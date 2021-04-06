James Thornhill

James “Jim” Dewey Thornhill died on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Thornhill; mother, Pauline McDowell; sisters Dorthy Plumb and Olive Plumb; brothers, Marlow Plumb and Milton Plumb; and daughter, Stacy Baxter.
He is survived by his wife, Genetta; son, Donovan; and sister, Shirley Conner.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St Johns downtown chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment at St. Johns Westside Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for the Thornhill family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
