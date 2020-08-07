Jamie N. Hunter, 82, went to be with the Lord peacefully on August 1, 2020 with his wife, Mary by his side.
He was born January 18, 1938 to Luster and Addie Hunter.
Jamie was married to Mary Ann Hunter for 61 years. He moved to Snowflake to open the Coast to Coast Hardware store, living 30 years there. He was a member of the Baptist church. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960.
He is survived by his wife, Mary, and his two daughters, Linda Williams and Vicki Hunter, as well as two grandsons, Donald Williams (Navy 2nd Class) and Hunter Williams and one great-grandchild, Jalen Williams.
No services will be held and Silver Creek Mortuary and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
To share condolences with the Hunter family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
