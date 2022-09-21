Jamie Kathryn Shumway Whitman, 20, and her baby boy, Stiles Whitman, passed away on September 12, 2022 in a tragic car accident.
Jamie was born on November 21, 2001 in Mesa, Arizona to parents Rick and Jeanette Shumway. She will be missed by her siblings, Landon and Lydia Shumway, Marlee and Jaye Encarnacion, Paige and Sam Hatch, Easton Shumway and her boyfriend Nick Rodrigues, Waylon Shumway and his girlfriend Samantha Jensen.
On April 17, 2021 Jamie married the love of her life, Logan Whitman, and gained the stepsons who called her "Momo," Lukas and Lynkon. She also gained a second family who loved her dearly. Jamie loved her in-laws, Chris and Jade Whitman, and siblings Hannah and Rylan Stapp, Cheyenne Whitman and Trinity Whitman.
Jamie and Logan suffered the pregnancy losses of two babies they named Opal and June before becoming pregnant with their rainbow baby boy, Stiles. Jamie loved being a "Momo" to Lukas and Lynkon, and was thrilled to continue in motherhood with her precious Stiles. After her earlier losses, she was so excited that — with Stiles — she had finally reached her third trimester.
Her nickname "Jamie-Cake" proved to be prophetic as Jamie grew to become a master baker, specializing in cakes. Her decadent chocolate cake will be missed by all who were lucky enough to have tasted it. A gifted filmmaker and editor, Jamie won many awards for her hilarious short parody films. Jamie loved to sing and was known for belting out tunes at the top of her lungs at all times. Never outcome-driven, Jamie auditioned for American Idol simply because it was on her bucket list.
Jamie was a fun and gifted dancer. Her unabashed spirit made her impossible not to watch. Her hilarity was unmatched and her laughter was medicine. The ultimate fan-girl, Jamie fell hard for characters in movies, TV shows and her favorite bands. She shared her love of musicals, binge TV, road-trips, thrifting, camping and other hobbies with her husband, Logan. They were two peas in a pod. Completely made for each other.
Jamie loved her job as a graphic designer. She was gifted in creating layouts and logos, and her designs can be seen on signs and businesses throughout Arizona. She was loved by her customers, coworkers, friends, family, and by all who knew her.
A viewing will be held for Jamie and Stiles at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Taylor, Arizona on Friday, September 23, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. There will be a 9 a.m. viewing preceding the funeral services at the Temple View Chapel, 2885 W. Hwy 277 in Snowflake, Arizona. Funeral services begin at 10 a.m.
