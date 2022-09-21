Jamie Kathryn Shumway Whitman, 20, and her baby boy, Stiles Whitman, passed away on September 12, 2022 in a tragic car accident.

Jamie was born on November 21, 2001 in Mesa, Arizona to parents Rick and Jeanette Shumway. She will be missed by her siblings, Landon and Lydia Shumway, Marlee and Jaye Encarnacion, Paige and Sam Hatch, Easton Shumway and her boyfriend Nick Rodrigues, Waylon Shumway and his girlfriend Samantha Jensen.

