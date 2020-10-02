Jane Bradford

Jane D. Bradford (Allen-Heitert), 75, passed away September 17, 2020 in her home in Show Low, Arizona.
She was born March 9, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri to William Heitert and Dorothy Heitert.
She worked for many years at San Diego Superior Court and Juvenile Court, was a licensed Cosmetologist, belonged to The Red Hat Society, and was a member and volunteer for The VFW 9907 Auxiliary, The Moose, The American Legion, The Salvation Army and The Elks Club. She attended St. Ritas Catholic Church where she was an active member for many years.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Cacha; grandson, Tyler Cacha; grandaughter, Sasha Oxidine; grandson-in-law, William Oxidine; great-grandaughters, Aliciea Oxidine and Arina Oxidine; great-grandson, Adam Oxidine; sister, Sally Martinell and brother-in-law Michael Martinell; nieces and nephews, and many loving friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rear Admiral Dr. Paul Bradford, brothers William Heitert, and Thomas Heitert; parents William Heitert and Dorothy Heitert, and several fur babies that provided love and companionship.
A Funeral and mass will be celebrated at St. Marys Catholic Church, 1915 South Penrod Lane, Pinetop, Arizona, 85935, on October 19, 2020, at 10 a.m.
A Memorial service will also be held at the VFW 9907, 381 South Central Ave, Show Low, Arizona, 85901, on October 21, 2020 at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.
