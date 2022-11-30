Jane Shrake Haas passed away suddenly on Nov. 18, 2022 while bravely battling cancer. She was born on Oct. 23, 1952, in Marshfield, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her beloved Husband Robert (Bob) Haas; her loving daughter Jenny Allerdings (Tom), loving son Jamie Schillinger (Evangeline), and step-son Todd Haas (Jen); siblings John Shrake (Ann), Barb Hamrick (Jay), Rick Shrake, Dan Shrake, Jeff Shrake (Debbie), Trish Brooks (Brett), Jean Weber (Buerghly); grandkids Timothy, Tanner, Jadeyn, Addisyn, Audrey, Avery, Brandon, Madison, and Megan; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jane met the love of her life, Bob, in Lakeside, Arizona, and rooted there where they started their journey of a life well lived. They both loved the water/ocean and longed to be in the mountains. Being in Lakeside, that fulfilled their desire of a more rural home base and that’s where they watched their families grow over the years. Later they rooted in Sun City, Arizona to be closer to family and grandkids.
Jane is preceded in death by her mother Marian Shrake, her father Donald Shrake (Mary), and her dear sister-in-law, Gloria Shrake.
She will be desperately missed by all those that she’s left behind. Our hearts are so broken by this tragic loss. Jane was one of a kind and to be loved by her was to be truly blessed.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Jane's name to "St. Jude Children's Hospital".
