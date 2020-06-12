Janell Altaha continued her journey with the Lord on May 29, She was born on February 06, 1987 to Ethelena and Fernando Caddo. Janell was full of life. Never a dull moment with her. Janell had a lot of compassion, respect and love for everything. Her passion included wood cutting, fishing, camping, outdoor life with family, time spent with the love of her life Moyer Lee and her three wonderful children.
Janell is survived by her parents, Fernando and Ethelena Caddo; her siblings, Lydell Caddo and Daniel Altaha; daughters, Chelsea, Janita and Chastity Goclanney; her nieces/nephews, include Shania, Linell, Kordell, Lyle Caddo, Adriana and Autumn Lavender.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Jamie Altaha.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Altaha family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
