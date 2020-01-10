Janet Bates

Janet Gail Bates, 71, of Linden, died Dec. 30, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Linden. She was born April 27, 1948, in Tempe, to Charles Wesley and Melissa Almeda (Rich) Ehrhardt.
Janet married the love of her life, Daniel L. Bates, on the top of South Mountain in Phoenix, just as the sun began to set and together they celebrated 52 wonderful years of marriage. An avid outdoors-woman she enjoyed hunting and fishing but her greatest love was spending time with her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Dan Bates of Linden; son Eric Bates of Tempe; daughter Charlotte Coons of Linden; granddaughter Danyell Jablonski (Reed) of Haxtun, Colorado; sisters Diane Lay (Randy) of Roosevelt and Tammy Houser (Ron) of Glendale; sister-in-law Terry Holder of Apache Junction; brother-in-law David Bates (Marilyn) of Mesa.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wesley and Media and grandson Tucker Coons.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Phoenix Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice in Janet’s name.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
