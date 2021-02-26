Janet Declay

Janet Jean Declay entered eternal rest on February 21, 2021 in Show Low, Arizona. Janet was born on July 15, 1966 in Whiteriver, Arizona to her parents Lenita Paxson and the late Van Declay.
Janet enjoyed spending time with her family. She was always with her mother, they shared everything including breakfast, coffee and pastries. She was known as “grandma” to her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. Her home was always open to everybody and she gladly accepted each person as they were.
Some of her favorite pastime activities include fishing, watching her team the Arizona Cardinals, listening to music, gambling, cooking, cleaning, teasing and joking with all. Her family will miss her dearly, her smile, daily phone calls and willingness to lend a helping hand. It broke our hearts to lose you. Thank you for all the beautiful memories.
She is survived by her companion, Fredrick Antonio; her children, Thelma Billy, Ronnie Cosay, Ramanda Burnette and Reggie Lupe; 8 grandchildren; brothers, Cyrus Declay, Vance Declay, Michael (Relita) Fall, Jr.; sisters, Verlinda (Dennis) Massey Jr., Letha (Benijiam) Burnette, Charlena Declay.
Janet is preceded in death by her sister, Katie Lou Delcay.
A street service will be held at Turkey Creek on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. Followed by a candlelight service. A viewing and funeral service will be held 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at the Dream City Church, Lakeside. Interment will follow the services.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
