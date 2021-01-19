Janet Kennedy

Janet Mary Kennedy (nee: Tilley), aged 76, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, in Show Low, AZ. She was born in Mare Island, California, on Jan. 3, 1945, to Robert George Tilley and Veronica Lucille Tilley, (nee: Schwalbach.)
Janet graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. While there, she met Larry Kennedy. Janet and Larry wed on Dec. 17, 1966, in Highland Park, Illinois. Following service as a Navy nurse, Janet worked in the private sector as a RN for many hospitals. Her favorite job was as a Student Health Nurse at Colorado State University.
Following retirement, Janet and Larry settled in Pinedale, Arizona, where they quickly connected with the mountain community. Janet and Larry were members of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish in Overgaard where she was deeply involved in church works and charities.
Janet is survived by her husband, Larry Kennedy, children Meghan Kennedy and spouse Frank Foley, Brian Kennedy and spouse Christine Kennedy, Sean Kennedy and spouse Elana Kennedy, and Daniel Kennedy and spouse Donalee Kennedy. Janet, or “Grandma Jan,” was very proud of her grandchildren, Jarrod, Walter, Alexandra, Jacob, and Shea. She is also survived by 3 brothers, her sister, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials and donations may be given to the Humane Society of the White Mountains, the American Cancer Society, or any other charity that you may desire to support.
Janet’s family wishes to extend its sincere thanks to the members of the Summit Healthcare Medical and Nursing staff for the excellent care she received as she fought her battle against COVID-19.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
