Janet Lance

Janet "Jan" Hill Lance died Feb. 18, 2020, in Show Low. She was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Freemont Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Harold E. Lance; parents Lester and Donna Hill; and her sister, Carolyn Erhardt.
She is survived by three children: Anita Lewald of Clarksville, Tennessee, Marcia Allen of Show, Low and Dean Lance of Huntsville, Alabama. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.