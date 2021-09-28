Jan Pierson

Jan Pierson

 EricaShurter

Janet Civita Pierson, 74, passed away September 18 after a two-year battle with cancer that highlighted her incredible toughness, optimism, and humanity. As someone who spent a lifetime making other people happy, Jan left this world in a happy place with her three children, Elizabeth, Morgan, and Jack by her bedside in Connecticut. For the past 15 years, Jan has been a co-owner of Lake of Woods Resort in Lakeside with her sister and brother-in-law. Her full obituary can be found here: www.patriotledger.com/obituaries/patriot-ledger_cn13986617

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.