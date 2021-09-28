Janet Civita Pierson, 74, passed away September 18 after a two-year battle with cancer that highlighted her incredible toughness, optimism, and humanity. As someone who spent a lifetime making other people happy, Jan left this world in a happy place with her three children, Elizabeth, Morgan, and Jack by her bedside in Connecticut. For the past 15 years, Jan has been a co-owner of Lake of Woods Resort in Lakeside with her sister and brother-in-law. Her full obituary can be found here: www.patriotledger.com/obituaries/patriot-ledger_cn13986617
